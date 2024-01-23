ungmetrajul „Oppenheimer” conduce topul nominalizărilor la cea de-a 96-a ediţie a premiilor Oscar, cu un total de 13, urmat de „Poor Things” cu 11, „Killers of the Flower Moon” cu 10 şi „Barbie” cu opt. Filmul "20 de zile la Mariupol" a fost nominalizat la categoria „cel mai bun documentar”, oferind AP prima nominalizare la Oscar din istoria sa de 178 de ani.

Actorii Zazie Beetz ("Atlanta", "Joker: Folie à Deux") şi Jack Quaid ("The Boys", "Oppenheimer") au anunţat, marţi, nominalizaţii, în direct de la Teatrul Samuel Goldwyn al Academiei.

Jimmy Kimmel revine pentru a prezenta gala premiilor Oscar 2024, fiind pentru a patra oară gazda ceremoniei.

Cea de-a 96-a ediţie a premiilor Oscar va avea loc la Dolby Theatre în 10 martie, iar spectacolul va fi difuzat de ABC.

Filmul "Barbie", de Greta Gerwig, a primit opt nominalizări, dar ratează nominalizarea la categoria „cel mai bun regizor”.

Leonardo DiCaprio nu a fost nominalizat la categoria „cel mai bun actor” pentru rolul său din "Killers of the Flower Moon". Filmul a obţinut o nominalizare pentru „cel mai bun regizor”, iar Lily Gladsone a devenit prima americancă nativă nominalizată pentru „cea mai bună actriţă”.

Lista completă a nominalizărilor:

Cel mai bun film: „American Fiction”, „Anatomy of a Fall”, “Barbie”, „The Holdovers”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Maestro”, “Oppenheimer”, „Past Lives”, „Poor Things”, „The Zone of Interest”

Cel mai bun regizor: Justine Triet - „Anatomy of a Fall”, Martin Scorsese - „Killers of the Flower Moon”, Christopher Nolan - „Oppenheimer”, Yorgos Lanthimos - „Poor Things”, Jonathan Glazer - „The Zone of Interest”

Cea mai bună actriţă: Annette Bening - „Nyad”, Lily Gladstone - „Killers of the Flower Moon”, Sandra Hüller - „Anatomy of a Fall”, Carey Mulligan - „Maestro”, Emma Stone - „Poor Things”

Cel mai bun actor: Bradley Cooper - „Maestro”, Colman Domingo - „Rustin”, Paul Giamatti - „The Holdovers”, Cillian Murphy - „Oppenheimer”, Jeffrey Wright - „American Fiction”

Cea mai bună actriţă în rol secundar: Emily Blunt - “Oppenheimer”, Danielle Brooks - “The Color Purple”, America Ferrera - “Barbie”, Jodie Foster - “Nyad”, Da’Vine Joy Randolph - “The Holdovers”

Cel mai bun actor în rol secundar: Sterling K. Brown - “American Fiction” , Robert DeNiro - “Killers of the Flower Moon”, Robert Downey Jr. - “Oppenheimer”, Ryan Gosling - “Barbie”, Mark Ruffalo - “Poor Things”

Cel mai bun scenariu original: „Anatomy of a Fall”, „The Holdovers”, „Maestro”, „May December”, „Past Lives”

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: „American Fiction”, „Barbie”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”, „The Zone of Interest”

Cel mai bun lungmetraj internaţional: „Io Capitano” (Italia), „Perfect Days” (Japonia), „Society of the Snow” (Spania), „The Teacher’s Lounge” (Germania), „The Zone of Interest” (Marea Britanie)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animaţie: „The Boy and the Heron”, „Elemental”, „Nimona”, „Robot Dreams”, „Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: „Bobi Wine: The People’s President”, „The Eternal Memory”, „Four Daughters”, „To Kill a Tiger”, „20 Days in Mariupol”

Cea mai bună imagine: „El Conde”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Maestro”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”

Cel mai bun montaj: „Anatomy of a Fall” , „The Holdovers”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”

Cel mai bun sunet: „The Creator”, „Maestro”, „Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”, „Oppenheimer”, „The Zone of Interest”

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: „The Creator”, „Godzilla Minus One”, „Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3”, „Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”, „Napoleon”

Machiaj şi coafură: „Golda”, „Maestro”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”, „Society of the Snow”

Cele mai bune costume: „Barbie”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Napoleon”, „Oppenheimer”, „Golda”, „Poor Things”

Coloană sonoră: Laura Karpman - „American Fiction”, John Williams - „Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”, Robbie Robertson - „Killers of the Flower Moon”, Ludwig Göransson - „Oppenheimer”, Jerskin Fendrix - „Poor Things”

Cântec original: „The Fire Inside” (Flamin’ Hot), „I’m Just Ken” (Barbie), „It Never Went Away” (American Symphony), „Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” (Killers of the Flower Moon), „What Was I Made For?” Barbie

Design de producţie: „Barbie”, „Killers of the Flower Moon”, „Napoleon”, „Oppenheimer”, „Poor Things”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj live-action: „The After”, „Invincible”, „Night of Fortune”, „Red, White and Blue”, „The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de animaţie: „Letter to a Pig” , „Ninety-Five Senses”, „Our Uniform”, „Pachyderme”, „War is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: „The ABCs of Book Banning”, „The Barber of Little Rock”, „Island in Between”, „The Last Repair Shop”, „Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

