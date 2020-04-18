Creștere ALARMANTĂ a numărului cadrelor medicale infectate cu COVID-19. Acesta a ajuns la 1.031

Potrivit datelor făcute publice astăzi de autorități, cifrele arată astfel:
Alba total 18
Arad total 53
București total 149
Bacău total 11
Bihor total 2
Bistrița-Năsăud total 5
Brăila total 1
Botoșani total 9
Brașov total 27
Cluj total 15
Caraș-Severin total 1
Constanța total 2
Covasna total 9
Dâmbovița total 3
Dolj total 1
Galați total 35
Giurgiu total 15
Hunedoara total 37
Harghita total 1
Ilfov total 2
Ialomița total 1
Iași total 13
Mehedinți total 3
Mureș total 17
Neamț total 8
Prahova total 1
Sibiu total 11
Satu Mare total 2
Suceava total 462
Tulcea total 1
Timiș total 31
Teleorman total 15
Vâlcea total 3
Vrancea total 67