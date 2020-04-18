Coronavirus - România: 8418 de cazuri confirmate

Vezi mai multe detalii
  1. Realitatea.net
  2. ACTUAL

Creștere ALARMANTĂ a numărului cadrelor medicale infectate cu COVID-19. Acesta a ajuns la 1.031

Saturday, 18 April 2020, 12:41 Sursă: Realitatea.NET

Potrivit datelor făcute publice astăzi de autorități, cifrele arată astfel:

Alba total 18

Arad total 53

București total 149

Bacău total 11

Bihor total 2

Bistrița-Năsăud total 5

Brăila total 1

Botoșani total 9

Brașov total 27

Cluj total 15

Caraș-Severin total 1

Constanța total 2

Covasna total 9

Dâmbovița total 3

Dolj total 1

Galați total 35

Giurgiu total 15

Hunedoara total 37

Harghita total 1

Ilfov total 2

Ialomița total 1

Iași total 13

Mehedinți total 3

Mureș total 17

Neamț total 8

Prahova total 1

Sibiu total 11

Satu Mare total 2

Suceava total 462

Tulcea total 1

Timiș total 31

Teleorman total 15

Vâlcea total 3

Vrancea total 67

Citeste totul despre:

cadre medicaleinfectie cadre medicale

Vezi mai multe

Alte articole din: ACTUAL
Stiri Realitatea
Primărie din Prahova în carantină! O angajată a administrației locale, confirmată pozitiv cu coronavirus
3 ore 40 min
Stiri Realitatea
Fostul viceprimar al orașului Broșteni, Vasile Rusu, a fost răpus de coronavirus
6 min
Stiri Realitatea
Ce mănâncă politicienii din pușcărie de Paște? Din meniu nu lipsesc drobul, ouăle roșii și cozonacul
14 min
Ce trebuie să faci după ce te întorci de la slujba de Înviere. Puţină lume ştie SECRETUL
Slujbă religioasă organizată în plină stare de urgență. Preotul amendat cu suma de 20000 de lei. Află UNDE s-a petrecut asta
1 ora 20 min
Stiri Realitatea
Șofer din Olt, prins la volanul unei maşini fără asigurare şi ITP, a lovit un poliţist. Șoferul a fost reținut
2 ore
Focar COVID-19, la Spitalul Fundeni, din București
Doi pacienţi şi o asistentă medicală, confirmați pozitiv cu COVID-19 la Institutul Fundeni din Capitală
2 ore 19 min
Adaugă părerea ta
Alte articole din: ACTUAL
Epidemia de coronavirus în Regatul Unit al Marii Britanii
După China, și alte țări vor trebui să-și revizuiască bilanțul deceselor, estimează OMS
2 ore 47 min
Stiri Realitatea
300 de angajați ai unei fabrici din Cisnădie, în izolare după ce o angajată infectată cu CIOVID-19 a murit
3 ore 54 min
coronavirus România Exclusiv
Nelu Tătaru: Vârful va fi la 10-12 mii de cazuri dacă se respectă restricțiile. Avem focare de COVID-19 în șapte județe
17 April 2020
SAMBATA MARE
SÂMBĂTA MARE // Obiceiuri pe care trebuie să le respecți în ultima zi din Săptămâna Patimilor 
17 April 2020
Stiri Realitatea
Un bebeluș din focarul de la maternitatea ,,Odobescu'' din Timișoara, în stare gravă
17 April 2020
Nelu Tătaru, ministrul Sănătății Exclusiv
Nelu Tătaru, avertisment DUR: Nu ne puneți să alegem cine are dreptul să trăiască sau nu!
17 April 2020