Imagini spectaculoase: Aurora Boreală, văzută din spațiu

Aurora Boreală
Aurora Boreală

Au apărut imagini spectaculoase cu Luminile Nordului văzute din spațiu!

Aurora Boreală, văzută din spațiu

Acestea au fost capturate de la bordul Stației Spațiale Internaționale.

Astronauta NASA care le-a postat pe rețele sociale a afirmat: „Nu am văzut niciodată Aurora Boreală de jos, dar de aici de sus, e un show des întâlnit”.