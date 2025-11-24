Acestea au fost capturate de la bordul Stației Spațiale Internaționale.

Astronauta NASA care le-a postat pe rețele sociale a afirmat: „Nu am văzut niciodată Aurora Boreală de jos, dar de aici de sus, e un show des întâlnit”.

I’ve still never seen aurora from below, but up here, it’s a frequent show. Last week’s was especially good. See if you can spot Houston, Florida, and the northern lights all in one frame, before we head out across the Gulf and some great lightning storms over South America at… pic.twitter.com/THqX83wNXL