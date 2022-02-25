Klaus Iohannis: „Am cerut îmbunătăţirea coerentă şi unitară a posturii de descurajare şi apărare pe Flancul Estic”

Iohannis, la reuniunea extraordinară a Formatului Bucureşti 9
Iohannis, la reuniunea extraordinară a Formatului Bucureşti 9

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a transmis, vineri, pe Twitter, un mesaj legat de participarea, prin videoconferinţă, la reuniunea extraordinară a Formatului Bucureşti 9 (B9) de la Varşovia.

SURSĂ: Realitatea.net AUTOR: REALITATEA.NET

„Importantă întâlnire București9, pe care o găzduiesc împreună cu președintele Poloniei - Andrzej Duda. În intervenția mea, am cerut îmbunătățirea coerentă și unitară a posturii de descurajare și apărare pe Flancul Estic, în special la Marea Neagră”, a transmis președintele Iohannis.

Citește și:

Urmărește știrile Realitatea.NET și pe Google News

Mai multe articole despre:

klaus iohannisconvorbireb9
Ce părere ai despre acest articol?