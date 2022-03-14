Ursula Von der Layen anunță al 4-lea val de sancţiuni împotriva Rusiei

Ursula von der Leyen
Ursula von der Leyen

Preşedintele Comisiei Europene, Ursula von der Leyen, l-a informat pe președintele Volodimir Zelenski despre faptul că Uniunea Europeană pregătește al 4-lea val de sancțiuni împotriva Rusiei. Vor der Leyen a transmis într-un mesaj pe twitter că decizia a fost luată în condițile în care "războiul lui Putin devine tot mai brutal". 

"Războiul lui Putin devine tot mai brutal de la o zi la alta. Tocmai l-am informat pe președintele @ZelenskyyUa despre al 4-lea pachet de sancțiuni. Uniunea Europeană este alături de poporul ucrainean. Îi vom sprijini cu 1,2 miliarde de euro în finanțare pe proiecte macro și 500 de milioane de euro în ajutoare umanitare.

Putin's war is becoming more brutal by the day.

I just informed President @ZelenskyyUa of the 4th package of sanctions.

The EU is with the Ukrainian people.

We support them with a €1.2 billion macro-financial assistance package and €500 million in humanitarian aid. pic.twitter.com/9siOxbRdsB

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) March 14, 2022
Citește și:
Ce părere ai despre acest articol?