"Războiul lui Putin devine tot mai brutal de la o zi la alta. Tocmai l-am informat pe președintele @ZelenskyyUa despre al 4-lea pachet de sancțiuni. Uniunea Europeană este alături de poporul ucrainean. Îi vom sprijini cu 1,2 miliarde de euro în finanțare pe proiecte macro și 500 de milioane de euro în ajutoare umanitare.

Putin's war is becoming more brutal by the day.



I just informed President @ZelenskyyUa of the 4th package of sanctions.



The EU is with the Ukrainian people.



We support them with a €1.2 billion macro-financial assistance package and €500 million in humanitarian aid. pic.twitter.com/9siOxbRdsB