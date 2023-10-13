În timp ce oamenii din orașul Gaza eliberau zona, armata Israelului a bombardat cartierul rezidențial Al-Kahmara, potrivit mai mult postări și înregistrări video postate pe rețelele de socializare. Atenție, imagini cu PUTERNIC impact emoțional!
🚨 The IDF has released video footage that apparently shows the #Israel Air Force targeting #Palestine #Hamas rocket launch positions in the #Gaza Strip 👀— HumanDilemma (@HumanDilemma_) October 13, 2023
Loviturile aeriene s-au produs în timp ce mii de palestinieni părăsesc disperați regiunea, cu mașini, camioane, căruțe sau pe jos, mulți dintre ei doar cu bunurile de strictă necesitate.
🚨 #BREAKING Gaza residents fleeing towards southern #Gaza after #Israel issued a warning to evacuate the entire northern Gaza City. 👀— HumanDilemma (@HumanDilemma_) October 13, 2023
