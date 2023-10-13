Zeci de morți și de răniți în Gaza. Israelul a bombardat zona, în timp ce zeci de mii de palestinieni migrează spre sud - VIDEO

O serie de lovituri aeriene au vizat un cartier rezidențial din Gaza
40 de palestinieni ar fi murit și alți aproape 150 au fost răniți în urma unor bombardamente israeliene asupra unui cartier rezidențial din orașul Gaza. Loviturile au venit după ce zeci de mii de civili au pornit in exod către sudul regiunii, înainte ca trupele israeliene să declanșeze acțiunile terestre.
 

În  timp ce oamenii din orașul Gaza eliberau zona, armata Israelului a bombardat cartierul rezidențial Al-Kahmara, potrivit mai mult postări și înregistrări video postate pe rețelele de socializare. Atenție, imagini cu PUTERNIC impact emoțional! 

 

 

 VIDEO

Loviturile aeriene s-au produs în timp ce mii de palestinieni părăsesc disperați regiunea, cu mașini, camioane, căruțe sau pe jos, mulți dintre ei doar cu bunurile de strictă necesitate.

 
 