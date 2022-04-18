Părinții mai multor recruți ruși au declarat reporterilor că, după scufundarea crucișătorului #Moskva”, nu își pot contacta copiii care au servit pe crucișător, iar Ministerul Apărării tăce și nu spune nimic despre soarta copiilor lor.

The parents of several #Russian conscripts told reporters that after the sinking of the cruiser "#Moskva", they cannot contact their children who served on on the cruiser and the Ministry of Defense is also silent about the fate of their children.

Dmitri Shkrebets, rezident al orașului Yalta, a fost primul care a raportat că fiul său a fost inclus pe lista persoanelor dispărute.

Ulterior, el a scris pe o rețeau de socializare că a fost contactat de familii din Yalta, Alupka și St.Petersburg „ai căror copii sunt și ei dispăruți, tot recruți”.

Dmitry Shkrebets a resident of Yalta, was the first to report that his son was included in the list of missing persons.



Later he wrote in social network that he was contacted by families from Yalta, Alupka and St.Petersburg "whose children are also missing, also conscripts."

„Iată conversația fratelui unuia dintre băieții dispăruți cu comandantul adjunct al diviziei Bugorsky.

Aceștia au fost informați mai întâi că marinarul trăiește, o zi mai târziu li s-a comunicat că acesta este dispărut. Și astăzi, au raportat că a murit”, a scris Dmitri într-o postare.

"Here is the chat of the brother of one of missing guys with deputy commander of the division Bugorsky.



They were first informed that the sailor was alive, a day later they were informed that he was missing. And today, they reported that he had died," Dmitry wrote in a post.

Între timp, Channel One - canal de televiziune rusesc controlat de stat - susține că nu există pierderi în rândul echipajului crucișătorului scufundat „Moskva”.

Acest canal le arată oamenilor un videoclip că rușii nu își abandonează oamenii.