Klaus Iohannis, mesaj de felicitare pentru noul președinte al SUA: ”Sunt convins că împreună vom continua să dezvoltăm parteneriatul strategic”

Wednesday, 20 January 2021, 19:31 Sursă: Realitatea.NET

Autor: Monica Vasilescu

Felicitări președintelui Joe Biden și vicepreședintelui Kamala Harris. Sunt convins că împreună vom continua să dezvoltăm și să aprofundăm parteneriatul strategic în beneficiul popoarelor noastre pentru a lucra în adevăratul spirit al valorilor transatlantice”, a scris Klaus Iohannis în mesajul său.

