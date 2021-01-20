Klaus Iohannis, mesaj de felicitare pentru noul președinte al SUA: ”Sunt convins că împreună vom continua să dezvoltăm parteneriatul strategic”

”Felicitări președintelui Joe Biden și vicepreședintelui Kamala Harris. Sunt convins că împreună vom continua să dezvoltăm și să aprofundăm parteneriatul strategic în beneficiul popoarelor noastre pentru a lucra în adevăratul spirit al valorilor transatlantice”, a scris Klaus Iohannis în mesajul său.
Congratulations to President @JoeBiden and to Vice President @KamalaHarris. I am convinced that together we will continue to develop and deepen the 🇷🇴🇺🇸 #StrategicPartnership to the benefit of our peoples and to work in the true spirit of #Transatlantic values.— Klaus Iohannis (@KlausIohannis) January 20, 2021