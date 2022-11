„Sunt nouă cadavre la interior. Opt dintre ele sunt ale unor copii”, a declarat guvernatorul provinciei Bursa, Yakup Canbolat, potrivit agenţia de presă oficiale Anadolu, scrie AFP.

BREAKING: #BNNTurkey Reports



At least nine people were killed in a building fire in Turkey\"s western province of Bursa, the majority of whom were children.



According to Bursa Governor Yakup Canbolat on Wednesday morning, eight children and a mother were among those killed. pic.twitter.com/GlKod7IVev