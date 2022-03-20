Conform postărilor de pe rețelele de socializare, manifestațiile au fost până în jurul orei 16 pașnice. Totuși, la Berdeansk, trupele rusești au fost filmate în momentul în care au intervenit împotriva mulțimii.

Corespondentul Wall Street Journal din Energodar, unde se află centrala nucleară Zaporojie, spune că militarii ruși au încercat să oprească protestul și să aresteze mai mulți protestatari. În plus, conform imaginilor postate pe rețelele de socializare, aceștia au tras mai multe focuri de avertisment pentru a dispersa mulțimea.

Protests were held today in #Kherson, #Energodar, and #Berdyansk



In Berdyansk, 200-250 people gathered for the rally. According to the residents the military began beating and detaining people. Judging by their black and red stripes, they were from the self-proclaimed #DPR. pic.twitter.com/EAJTxreJeU