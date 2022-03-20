VIDEO Proteste în mai multe orașe ucrainene aflate sub ocupația trupelor rusești

Potrivit BBC, mai multe proteste au loc duminică în Herson, Kahovka, Energodar și Berdeansk, toate fiind controlate în prezent de trupele rusești. 

Conform postărilor de pe rețelele de socializare, manifestațiile au fost până în jurul orei 16 pașnice. Totuși, la Berdeansk, trupele rusești au fost filmate în momentul în care au intervenit împotriva mulțimii.

Corespondentul Wall Street Journal din Energodar, unde se află centrala nucleară Zaporojie, spune că militarii ruși au încercat să oprească protestul și să aresteze mai mulți protestatari. În plus, conform imaginilor postate pe rețelele de socializare, aceștia au tras mai multe focuri de avertisment pentru a dispersa mulțimea.

