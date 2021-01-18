Coronavirus - România: 695153 de cazuri confirmate

Vezi mai multe detalii
  1. Realitatea.net
  2. ACTUAL

Președintele Comisiei Europene sprijină Chișinăul în lupta cu pandemia COVID, dar și în implementarea reformelor

Monday, 18 January 2021, 13:44 Sursă: Realitatea.net

Autor: Zbirnea Andrei

Conform Radio Chișinău, Ursula von der Leyen a felicitat-o pe Maia Sandu pentru mandatul solid pe care l-a câștigat. Vizita președintei Maia Sandu la Bruxelles se desfășoară pe 18 și 19 ianuarie. Pe agendă sunt întrevederi cu președintele Consiliului Uniunii Europene Charles Michel, dar și cu parlamentari și comisari europeni.

Citeste totul despre:

Maia SanduUrsula von der Leyen
Alte articole din: ACTUAL
Klaus Iohannis și Maia Sandu, la Chișinău, 29 decembrie 2020 Foto: Administrația prezidențială
România și Republica Moldova au semnat Declarația comună privind „relația bilaterală specială și privilegiată” între cele două țări
29 December 2020
Stiri Realitatea
Aurel Ciocoi, ministrul de Externe al Republicii Moldova, numit premier interimar de Maia Sandu
31 December 2020
Maia Sandu, noul președinte al Republicii Moldova: Ne vom uni cu toții, avem nevoie de o societate unită
NATO sprijină modernizarea instituțiilor de securitate și de apărare ale Chișinăului. Ce au discutat Maia Sandu și secretarul general al Alianței
05 January 2021
Cristian Rizea rupe tăcerea: cum au fost protejati anumiți afaceriști străini de statul paralel / Foto: Inquam Photos Exclusiv
EXCLUSIV Cristian Rizea se teme pentru viața lui. Noutățile din dosarul lui, aduse de avocat
08 January 2021
Igor Dodon i-a retras cetățenia moldovenească lui Cristian Rizea Exclusiv
Cristian Rizea, scrisoare deschisă către Maia Sandu. Fostul deputat se consideră victima unui abuz
11 January 2021
Stiri Realitatea
Maia Sandu, în vizită la Codruța Kovesi: „Este un prim pas pentru a desfășura activități în privința combaterii contrabandei și a spălării de bani”
17 January 2021
Alte articole din: ACTUAL
Tragedie în noaptea de Anul Nou: o fetiță de 10 ani a murit, după ce a fost lovită de o mașină la colindat Video
Scene șocante pe pârtie: ambulanța atacată cu bulgări și vin fiert
2 ore 51 min
Stiri Realitatea
FOTO/VIDEO Percheziții de AMPLOARE. Etnobotanice din China și Olanda, vândute în Constanța și Mureș
2 ore
Alertă de Covid la Ministerul Sănătății: o angajată, depistată pozitiv. Mai mulți colegi, în izolare Exclusiv
AZI, ora 18 – NOI dezvăluiri despre MAFIA sângelui la Culisele Statului Paralel
3 min
Stiri Realitatea
Un bărbat din Prahova a murit după ce a fost accidentat de un polițist
13 min
liderii coaliției PNL-USR PLUS-UDMR Foro: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea
Blocaj LA NIVEL ÎNALT. Numirea prefecților dă bătăi de cap liderilor partidelor aflate la guvernare
32 min
coronavirus Foto: Pixabay.com
A trăit TREI LUNI pe un aeroport din Chicago, de teama coronavirusului. Ce se întâmplă acum cu bărbatul de 36 de ani
53 min