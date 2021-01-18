Președintele Comisiei Europene sprijină Chișinăul în lupta cu pandemia COVID, dar și în implementarea reformelor

Conform Radio Chișinău, Ursula von der Leyen a felicitat-o pe Maia Sandu pentru mandatul solid pe care l-a câștigat. Vizita președintei Maia Sandu la Bruxelles se desfășoară pe 18 și 19 ianuarie. Pe agendă sunt întrevederi cu președintele Consiliului Uniunii Europene Charles Michel, dar și cu parlamentari și comisari europeni.

Pleased to welcome Moldova President @sandumaiamd to Brussels.

Congratulations on winning a strong mandate for change.



You can count on the EU to support your reform agenda, including of the judiciary and much-needed anti-corruption work, and #COVID19 fight & recovery. pic.twitter.com/POZHLye7E6