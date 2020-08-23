Coronavirus - România: 78505 de cazuri confirmate

Camera Reprezentanților din SUA, lovitură la adresa președintelui Trump. Aceștia au votat un plan de subvenții pentru serviciile poștale

Sunday, 23 August 2020, 14:03 Sursă: Realitatea.net

Autor: Zbirnea Andrei
Preşedintele Trump a criticat în nenumărate rânduri votul prin corespondenţă. Politicianul republican consideră că această metodă este „o posibilă sursă de fraudă“. Recent, directorul serviciului poştal Louis DeJoy a suspendat măsurile de reducere a costurilor companiei, fapt ce a încetinit livrările în ultimele săptămâni.
 

