Camera Reprezentanților din SUA, lovitură la adresa președintelui Trump. Aceștia au votat un plan de subvenții pentru serviciile poștale

Preşedintele Trump a criticat în nenumărate rânduri votul prin corespondenţă. Politicianul republican consideră că această metodă este „o posibilă sursă de fraudă“. Recent, directorul serviciului poştal Louis DeJoy a suspendat măsurile de reducere a costurilor companiei, fapt ce a încetinit livrările în ultimele săptămâni.

Representatives of the Post Office have repeatedly stated that they DO NOT NEED MONEY, and will not make changes. This is all another HOAX by the Democrats to give 25 Billion unneeded dollars for political purposes, without talking about the Universal Mail-In Ballot Scam....