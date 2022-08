100 km traffic jam - people want to leave Crimea. Do you think Russians will finally begin to understand that it\"s really a war? pic.twitter.com/KmwLqkxWGI

Everyone trying to escape 🇷🇺 occupation in the south must pass checkpoint in Vasylivka. 1,000+ cars are waiting in line for days.



10 people died already. A newborn was hospitalized after waiting for 2 days in the heat.



People are tortured for trying to get to safety

🎥: @tsnua