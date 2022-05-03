EXPLOZII la Liov: Rusia a atacat cu rachete Kalibr - Primarul orașului: „Toți stau în adăposturi"

Au avut loc mai multe explozii în orașul Liov din vestul ucrainean, a confirmat primarul orașului, Andriy Sadovyi.

Cel mai mare și cel mai important oraș din vestul Ucrainei a fost atacat cu rachete Kalibr. Potrivit locuitorilor din zonă, au fost auzite mai multe explozii.

„Sunt explozii în Liov. Toți stau în adăposturi", a declarat primarul orașului, Andriy Sadovyi.

I managed to record the sound of the last Russian strike on Lviv today. I pray no one is hurt. But I know the payback is close, Russia will pay in full pic.twitter.com/Qq7Z0Nymld

— Yarema Dukh (@yarko) May 3, 2022
