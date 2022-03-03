VIDEO Atac FURIBUND în Energodar: rușii încrarcă să cucerească centrala nucleară Zaporojie. PERICOL iminent

Explozii Energodar / Captură video Twitter

Rușii atacă furibund Energodar, foarte aproape de locul unde se află centrala nucleară Zaporojie. Pericolul este iminent. De două zile oamenii din zonă încercă să țină piept invadatorilor ruși. Imaginile postate pe internet arată cum sute de oameni au făcut scut uman și s-au așezat în calea convoiului rus pentru a-i împiedica să înainteze. Urmându-le exemplu, sute de angajați ai centralei Zaporojie caută soluții pentru a-i ține pe ruși departe de acest obiectiv extrem de periculos.

Primarul din Energodar relatează că un convoi de vehicule inamice a pornit în direcția centralei nucleare.

Chiar la această oră, în oraș se aud împușcături puternice. Acestea pot fi auzite dintr-o parte în cealaltă a orașului, fapt ce demonstrează atacul virulent lansatd e ruși în plină noapte.

 

