Primarul din Energodar relatează că un convoi de vehicule inamice a pornit în direcția centralei nucleare.

Chiar la această oră, în oraș se aud împușcături puternice. Acestea pot fi auzite dintr-o parte în cealaltă a orașului, fapt ce demonstrează atacul virulent lansatd e ruși în plină noapte.

