Școală de artă din Mariupol în care se aflau 400 de persoane, BOMBARDATĂ de ruși: refugiații erau femei, copii și bătrâni!

Drama ucrainenilor din orașul-port Mariupol pare să nu se mai sfârșească! Consiliul orășenesc al orașului de la Marea Azov a raportat că trupele ruse au aruncat, sâmbătă, o bombă asupra unei școli de artă din cartierul Levoberezhny, unde se ascundeau aproximativ 400 de locuitori - femei, copii și bătrâni. Clădirea a fost distrusă. În prezent, încă mai sunt civili sub dărâmături, fapt pentru care nu se cunoaște cu exactitatea dimensiunea dezastrului.

O şcoală de arte unde se adăposteau 400 de persoane în oraşul ucrainean Mariupol, asediat de forţele ruse, a fost lovită sâmbătă de o bombă.

"Oameni se află încă sub dărâmături", spun reprezentanții Consiliului orășenesc al orașului.

Până în prezent, nu există informaţii despre morţi sau răniţi. Tot ce se știe este că respectiva clădire era folosită ca adăpost pentru femei, copii şi vârstnici.

