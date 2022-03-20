O şcoală de arte unde se adăposteau 400 de persoane în oraşul ucrainean Mariupol, asediat de forţele ruse, a fost lovită sâmbătă de o bombă.



"Oameni se află încă sub dărâmături", spun reprezentanții Consiliului orășenesc al orașului.



Până în prezent, nu există informaţii despre morţi sau răniţi. Tot ce se știe este că respectiva clădire era folosită ca adăpost pentru femei, copii şi vârstnici.





The #Mariupol city council reported that #Russian troops yesterday dropped a bomb on an art school in the Levoberezhny district, where about 400 residents - women, children and elderly people - were hiding. The building was destroyed. There are still civilians under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/Ztk3BDx3eb