Pacienții din spital au fost evacuați în scaune cu rotile și pe tărgi.

Conform autorităților, flăcările au pornit într-o zonă a spitalului, folosită ca azil de îngrijire pentru bătrâni.

Incendiul s-a manifestat, în principal, la acoperișul clădirii, ceea ce a permis pompierilor să îi scoată pe cei din clădire, înainte ca cineva să fie grav rănit.

Oamenii legii au demarat o anchetă pentru a stabili cum s-a întâmplat totul.

Our Church is shaken by the catastrophe caused by the devastating fire to the Balıklı Greek Hospital in Istanbul. @GOARCH and our Omogeneia will contribute in any way we can to mitigate the material damages. I will visit Balıklı next week: https://t.co/bB4JDWirsb pic.twitter.com/ZvrVcFQxkf