Incendiu de proporții la un spital din Istanbul. Pacienții au fost evacuați de urgență – FOTO&VIDEO

Sursa foto: Twitter
Sursa foto: Twitter

Spitalul grecesc Balikli din Istanbul a fost cuprins de flăcări. Peste 80 de pacienți, majoritatea vârstnici, au fost evacuați de urgență. 

Pacienții din spital au fost evacuați în scaune cu rotile și pe tărgi.

Conform autorităților, flăcările au pornit într-o zonă a spitalului, folosită ca azil de îngrijire pentru bătrâni.

Incendiul s-a manifestat, în principal, la acoperișul clădirii, ceea ce a permis pompierilor să îi scoată pe cei din clădire, înainte ca cineva să fie grav rănit.

Oamenii legii au demarat o anchetă pentru a stabili cum s-a întâmplat totul. 