Pacienții din spital au fost evacuați în scaune cu rotile și pe tărgi.
Conform autorităților, flăcările au pornit într-o zonă a spitalului, folosită ca azil de îngrijire pentru bătrâni.
Incendiul s-a manifestat, în principal, la acoperișul clădirii, ceea ce a permis pompierilor să îi scoată pe cei din clădire, înainte ca cineva să fie grav rănit.
Oamenii legii au demarat o anchetă pentru a stabili cum s-a întâmplat totul.
