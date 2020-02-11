  1. Realitatea.net
Director OMS: Un vaccin contra COVID-19 (noul coronavirus) va fi gata în circa 18 luni

Tuesday, 11 February 2020, 17:57 Sursă: Realitatea.net

Autor: Realitatea.NET

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (director OMS) spune că lupta cu pandemia trebuie să implice toate uneltele disponibile, astfel încât coronavirusul să poată fi eradicat cât mai repede.

 

În tot acest timp, bilanțul coronavirusului a depășit cifra de 1.000 de victime, președintele chinez Xi Jinping apărând pentru prima dată în public cu fața acoperită de o mască de protecție. Coronavirusul a depășit nivelul atins de virusul SARS în 2003, când acesta ucisese 774 de oameni.

