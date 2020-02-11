Director OMS: Un vaccin contra COVID-19 (noul coronavirus) va fi gata în circa 18 luni

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (director OMS) spune că lupta cu pandemia trebuie să implice toate uneltele disponibile, astfel încât coronavirusul să poată fi eradicat cât mai repede.

NEW: WHO Director Dr. Tedros: "The first vaccine (against coronavirus Covid-19) could be ready in 18 months, so we have to do everything today using available weapons to fight this virus." per @FinancialJuice