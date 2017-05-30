Fotografie RARĂ cu Prinţul William, acasă alături de copiii săi, George şi Charlotte

O imagine rară cu Prinţul William jucându-se în grădinp cu fiica şi fiul său, Charlotte şi George, a fost publicată.
Imaginea face parte dintr-un set de mai multe fotografii care îi surprind pe Kate Middleton şi Prinţul William acasă, în timpul liber, alături de copiii lor şi vor fi publicate în revista GQ.
Prinţul William a acordat revistei şi un interviu în care a vorbit despre importanţa sănătăţii mintale, publicând pe contul oficial de Twitter, alte două fotografii, una de copertă în care apare singur, iar alta în care apare întreaga familie, Kate, William, Charlotte, fratele său George şi câinele Lupo, într-un instantaneu.
As part of the @Heads_Together campaign, The Duke of Cambridge has been interviewed on mental health for the July edition of British GQ. The interview was conducted by mental health campaigner Alastair Campbell, who shares a common cause to tackle the taboo around mental health. His Royal Highness was photographed for the magazine with The Duchess, Prince George and Princess Charlotte by Norman Jean Roy at Kensington Palace in April. The full interview and photographs will be published in GQ later this week.
