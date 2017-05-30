Fotografie RARĂ cu Prinţul William, acasă alături de copiii săi, George şi Charlotte

Astăzi, la 21:20 Sursă: REALITATEA.NET

O imagine rară cu Prinţul William jucându-se în grădinp cu fiica şi fiul său, Charlotte şi George, a fost publicată. 

Imaginea face parte dintr-un set de mai multe fotografii care îi surprind pe Kate Middleton şi Prinţul William acasă, în timpul liber, alături de copiii lor şi vor fi publicate în revista GQ. 

Prinţul William a acordat revistei şi un interviu în care a vorbit despre importanţa sănătăţii mintale, publicând pe contul oficial de Twitter, alte două fotografii, una de copertă în care apare singur, iar alta în care apare întreaga familie, Kate, William, Charlotte, fratele său George şi câinele Lupo, într-un instantaneu. 

Kate Middleton, lupo, prinţesa charlotte, prinţul george, prinţul William

