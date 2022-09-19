„O mare onoare pentru mine să fiu prezentă la ceremonia de adio a Majestăţii Sale Regina Elizabeth II în numele tuturor ucrainenilor. Atenţia ei pentru Ucraina a fost un semnal important de sprijin. Ea ne-a urat vremuri mai bune şi ne-a împărtăşit dorinţa de libertate. Ne vom aminti mereu de asta cu profundă recunoştinţă”, a spus Olena Zelenska.

A great honor for me to be present at the farewell to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II on behalf of all Ukrainians. Her attention to 🇺🇦 was an important signal of support. She wished us better times and shared our desire for freedom. We will always remember it with deep gratitude. pic.twitter.com/4DJqhLbIUn