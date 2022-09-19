Olena Zelenska, onorată să fie prezentă la înmormântarea Reginei Elizabeth II: „Atenţia ei pentru Ucraina a fost un semnal important de sprijin”

Olena Zelenska - prima doamnă a Ucrainei spune că a fost o „mare onoare” să fie prezentă la înmormântarea Reginei Elizabeth II.

 „O mare onoare pentru mine să fiu prezentă la ceremonia de adio a Majestăţii Sale Regina Elizabeth II în numele tuturor ucrainenilor. Atenţia ei pentru Ucraina a fost un semnal important de sprijin. Ea ne-a urat vremuri mai bune şi ne-a împărtăşit dorinţa de libertate. Ne vom aminti mereu de asta cu profundă recunoştinţă”, a spus Olena Zelenska.

 