În timpul fugii, tânără și-a apărat cu propriul corp fratele, de doar 8 ani, încasând nu mai puțin de 12 gloanțe.

When the Russians shot Katherina, her parents thought she was dead. “The bullets went through her back, the ribs, the lungs, the thighs,” the mother said. “She suffered the most as she was covering her little brother.” She saved his life. He is 8yo. Pres Zelenskyy met them today: pic.twitter.com/IoqrSVBCAS