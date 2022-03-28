The occupiers launched another missile attack on an oil depot in the #Rivne region - Vitaliy Koval. pic.twitter.com/o72nIbPI4e— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 28, 2022
La scurt timp, TPYXA News a publicat un video cu atacul de la depozitul de petrol din regiunea Rivne.
‼️Video of the strike on the oil depot in the Rivne region#Ukraine #Russia #TPYXA pic.twitter.com/wVgjkvP4ow— ТРУХА⚡️English (@TpyxaNews) March 28, 2022
The Kyiv Independent spune, într-un tweet, că este vorba despre un atac aerian al trupelor ruse, care au lovit depozitul de petrol din regiunea Rivne.
Potrivit sursei citate, guvernatorul regiunii Rivne, Vitaliy Koval, a raportat atacul la ora 21:17. Acesta este al treilea depozit de petrol lovit de Rusia în ultimele zile, în vestul Ucrainei.