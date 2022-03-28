VIDEO Atac aerian cu rachete asupra unui depozit de petrol din regiunea Rivne: este al treilea în ultimele zile

Atac aerian rusesc la depozitul de petrol din regiunea Rivne/ Captură foto Twitter
Ocupanții au lansat un alt atac cu rachete asupra unui depozit de petrol din regiunea Rivne. Anunțul a fost făcut pe Twitter de guvernatorul regiunii, Vitaliy Koval, relatează NEXTA

 

The occupiers launched another missile attack on an oil depot in the #Rivne region - Vitaliy Koval. pic.twitter.com/o72nIbPI4e

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) March 28, 2022

La scurt timp, TPYXA News a publicat un video cu atacul de la depozitul de petrol din regiunea Rivne.

The Kyiv Independent spune, într-un tweet, că este vorba despre un atac aerian al trupelor ruse, care au lovit depozitul de petrol din regiunea Rivne.

Potrivit sursei citate, guvernatorul regiunii Rivne, Vitaliy Koval, a raportat atacul la ora 21:17. Acesta este al treilea depozit de petrol lovit de Rusia în ultimele zile, în vestul Ucrainei.

