"În această dimineață am fost testată pozitiv la COVID-19. Sunt vaccinată cu trei doze, şi sunt recunoscătoare că simptomele mele uşoare. Voi lucra de acasă din Frankfurt până când mă voi recupera complet", a precizat şeful BCE, precizând că acest lucru "nu va afecta activitățile BCE".

This morning I tested positive for COVID-19. I am vaccinated and boosted, and my symptoms are thankfully reasonably mild. I will work from home in Frankfurt until I am fully recovered. There is no impact on the ECB’s operations.