Preşedintele Băncii Centrale Europene, Christine Lagarde, testată pozitiv cu COVID-19. MESAJUL postat pe Twitter

Preşedintele Băncii Centrale Europene (BCE), Christine Lagarde, a fost testată pozitiv pentru Covid-19. Anunțul a fost făcut într-o postare pe Twitter.

"În această dimineață am fost testată pozitiv la COVID-19. Sunt vaccinată cu trei doze, şi sunt recunoscătoare că simptomele mele uşoare. Voi lucra de acasă din Frankfurt până când mă voi recupera complet", a precizat şeful BCE, precizând că acest lucru "nu va afecta activitățile BCE".

