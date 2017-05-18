A devenit VIRAL! Reacția unui pescar căruia un rechin i-a apucat năvodul cu pește

Un pescar din Australia a pocnit un rechin peste bot, supărat că nu-i da drumul la năvodul plin cu pește.
Bărbatul a încercat să-l facă pe rechin să plece. Fiindcă rechinul apucase plasa cu fălcile sale, pescarul l-a lovit în bot.
Înregistrarea acestei întâmplări a fost postată pe Instagram.
sharks are assholes and dad doesnt like them very much EDIT: dad loves sharks, it was all a good laugh, the shark was not hurt at all, thanks. Disclaimer: This video is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact video@catersnews.com or aus@catersnews.com call +44 (0)121 616 1100 / +61 (0)2 8068 4248
