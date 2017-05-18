A devenit VIRAL! Reacția unui pescar căruia un rechin i-a apucat năvodul cu pește

Un pescar din Australia a pocnit un rechin peste bot, supărat că nu-i da drumul la năvodul plin cu pește.

Bărbatul a încercat să-l facă pe rechin să plece. Fiindcă rechinul apucase plasa cu fălcile sale, pescarul l-a lovit în bot.

Înregistrarea acestei întâmplări a fost postată pe Instagram.

