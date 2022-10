Circa 80.000 de oameni au manifestat sâmbătă la Berlin în semn a susţinere a protestelor din Iran, ce au început după ce Masha Amini, de 22 de ani, a murit.

Tens of thousands gather in Berlin to protest against #Tehran regime.

South #Azerbaijani diaspora has joined the massive protests as well, demanding freedom for their imprisoned compatriots along with justice and equality for all women and ethnic minorities of #Iran. pic.twitter.com/R0lQuJjRi1