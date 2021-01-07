Coronavirus - România: 654007 de cazuri confirmate

Proteste violente Washington. Ursula von der Leyen: Cred în puterea democrației din SUA. Tranziția pașnică a puterii este esențială

Thursday, 07 January 2021, 00:40 Sursă: realitatea.net

Autor: Ioana Stanescu

 

„Cred în puterea instituțiilor din Statele Unite și în puterea democrației. Tranziția pașnică a puterii este esențială. Joe Biden a câștigat alegerile. Abia aștept colaborarea cu el ca președinte al SUA”, a transmis Ursula von der Leyen.

