Proteste violente Washington. Ursula von der Leyen: Cred în puterea democrației din SUA. Tranziția pașnică a puterii este esențială

„Cred în puterea instituțiilor din Statele Unite și în puterea democrației. Tranziția pașnică a puterii este esențială. Joe Biden a câștigat alegerile. Abia aștept colaborarea cu el ca președinte al SUA”, a transmis Ursula von der Leyen.

I believe in the strength of US institutions and democracy. Peaceful transition of power is at the core. @JoeBiden won the election.



I look forward to working with him as the next President of the USA. https://t.co/2G1sUeRH4U