Cutremur de magnitudine mare în cel mai mare oraș kazah. Imagini filmate de locuitori - VIDEO

Cutremur
Cutremur

Un cutremur semnificativ a zguduit cel mai mare oraș kazah, Almatî.

Un cutremur a zguduit luni cel mai mare oraş din Kazahstan, Almatî, unde zeci de persoane au fugit afară din clădiri, în timp ce sunau sirene de alarmă, relatează Reuters.

Ministerul kazah al Situaţiilor de Urgenţă estimează un seism de magnitudinea 5 la Almatî.

Cutremurul a fost resimţit în capitala kazahă, Bişkek.

 