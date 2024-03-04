Un cutremur a zguduit luni cel mai mare oraş din Kazahstan, Almatî, unde zeci de persoane au fugit afară din clădiri, în timp ce sunau sirene de alarmă, relatează Reuters.

Ministerul kazah al Situaţiilor de Urgenţă estimează un seism de magnitudinea 5 la Almatî.

Cutremurul a fost resimţit în capitala kazahă, Bişkek.

⚡A powerful earthquake occurred in Kazakhstan.



Residents of Almaty felt tremors with a strength of five points. People jumped out on the street to the wail of the siren. pic.twitter.com/YeuedTxI1n