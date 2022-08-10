După ce a lovit un vehicul, avionul a scăpat de sub control și s-a izbit violent de un zid. La scurt timp, carburantul împrăștiat a declanșat un incendiu puternic.

Din fericire, cei doi oameni aflați la bord au reușit să fugă din cabină înainte ca aceasta să fie înghițită de flăcări.

I-91 Crash Landing: Dramatic video obtained by KTLA shows the single-engine Piper Cherokee dropping from the sky, hitting the freeway, and then leaving a trail of burning fuel as it slides toward the sound barrier. Full Video Here: https://t.co/XBQF4QxzsX pic.twitter.com/G90KX5dnN0