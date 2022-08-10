Avion în flăcări, după ce a aterizat forțat printre mașini, pe o autostradă - VIDEO

Sursa foto: Twitter
Sursa foto: Twitter

Momente de panică pentru șoferii care circulau pe o autostradă din sudul Californiei. Un avion de mici dimensiuni a aterizat forțat din cauza unor probleme la motor. Momentul a fost filmat de camerele de bord ale mașinilor. 

După ce a lovit un vehicul, avionul a scăpat de sub control și s-a izbit violent de un zid. La scurt timp, carburantul împrăștiat a declanșat un incendiu puternic.

Din fericire, cei doi oameni aflați la bord au reușit să fugă din cabină înainte ca aceasta să fie înghițită de flăcări.

De asemenea, nici persoanele din mașina lovită nu au avut de suferit. Pompierii au stins rapid incendiul, însă circulația pe autostradă a rămas închisă mai multe ore. 