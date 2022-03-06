📷 Russian forces fired 8 missiles at #Vinnytsia. The airport is completely destroyed, says Zelensky. #Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/KIJMDB2LsE— MilitaryLand.net (@Militarylandnet) March 6, 2022
„Tocmai am fost informat despre lovituri cu rachete împotriva Viniţa”, un oraş cu o populaţie de aproape 370.000 de locuitori, a declarat Zelenski într-o înregistrare video pe Telegram.
📷 The destruction of #Vinnytsia airport after the Russian strike #Ukraine #UkraineRussiaWar pic.twitter.com/v00reKUhwf— MilitaryLand.net (@Militarylandnet) March 6, 2022
„Aeroportul a fost complet distrus”, a adăugat el, citat de AFP.
#Watch | #Ukraine Says Airport Destroyed In Russian Airstrike— NDTV (@ndtv) March 6, 2022
(Video: @ua_parliament)
Read more: https://t.co/dNAE4vzS7C pic.twitter.com/JJ6unBmbWq
#Russia spent 8 missiles on a singe airport in #Vinnytsya #Ukraine and reportedly completely destroyed it— Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) March 6, 2022
They know you can’t send fighter jets to Ukraine if they don’t have somewhere to land & operate them from pic.twitter.com/rf3CHnQvJh