„Tocmai am fost informat despre lovituri cu rachete împotriva Viniţa”, un oraş cu o populaţie de aproape 370.000 de locuitori, a declarat Zelenski într-o înregistrare video pe Telegram.

„Aeroportul a fost complet distrus”, a adăugat el, citat de AFP.

#Russia spent 8 missiles on a singe airport in #Vinnytsya #Ukraine and reportedly completely destroyed it



They know you can’t send fighter jets to Ukraine if they don’t have somewhere to land & operate them from pic.twitter.com/rf3CHnQvJh