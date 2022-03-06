FOTO + VIDEO | Zelenski, mesaj cumplit: Aeroportul din Viniţa, distrus complet de atacuri ruseşti

Preşedintele ucrainean, Volodimir Zelenski / Foto: Profi Media

Atacuri ruseşti au distrus, duminică, aeroportul din oraşul Viniţa, situat la aproximativ 200 de kilometri sud-vest de Kiev, a anunţat preşedintele ucrainean, Volodimir Zelenski.

„Tocmai am fost informat despre lovituri cu rachete împotriva Viniţa”, un oraş cu o populaţie de aproape 370.000 de locuitori, a declarat Zelenski într-o înregistrare video pe Telegram.

„Aeroportul a fost complet distrus”, a adăugat el, citat de AFP.

