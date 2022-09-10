Ucraina anunță CUCERIREA aeroportului din Donețk. O nouă lovitură devastatoare pentru armata lui Putin

Atacul ucrainean asupra aeroportului din Donețk (WarMonitor)

Contraofensiva ucraineană anunță un nou succes important, neconfirmat încă oficial. Surse independente susțin că rușii continuă să se retragă și ar fi pierdut aeroportul din Donețk, un obiectiv strategic de maximă importantă.

"Aeroportul din Donețk este al nostru. Am cucerit aeroportul și chiar mai mult," a transmis War Monitor, un portal ucrainean care transmite informații de pe front.

Potrivit aceleiași surse, în localitatea Belokurakino, din regiunea Lugansk, toate posturile de control rusești ar fi fost îndepărtate, iar un convoi de 8 camioane încărcate cu armament a părăsit zona în direcția Rusiei.

 

 

 