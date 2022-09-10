"Aeroportul din Donețk este al nostru. Am cucerit aeroportul și chiar mai mult," a transmis War Monitor, un portal ucrainean care transmite informații de pe front.

Potrivit aceleiași surse, în localitatea Belokurakino, din regiunea Lugansk, toate posturile de control rusești ar fi fost îndepărtate, iar un convoi de 8 camioane încărcate cu armament a părăsit zona în direcția Rusiei.

On Donetsk airport "Donetsk airport is ours We captured Donetsk airport and even more"

"Belokurakino, Luhansk region. It is reported that all Russian checkpoints have been removed. In the direction of Lozno-Aleksandrovka (towards the border with the Russian Federation) a convoy of 8 trucks with ammunition runs away" pic.twitter.com/6gZL5mKTMi