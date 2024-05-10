Novak Djokovici s-a prăbușit, lovit în cap cu o sticlă. Scena șocanță la turneul de la Roma - VIDEO

JUcătorul sârb a stabilit un nou record sportiv (Profimedia)
Scenă șocantă la turneul de tenis de la Roma. Sârbul Novak Djokovici, numărul 1 mondial, s-a prăbușit, lovit în cap cu o sticlă, la finalul unui meci pe care l-a câștigat fără probleme.

În timp ce sârbul semna autografe, pe culoarul dintre tribune, sârbul a fost lovit în cap de o sticlă și s-a prăbușit, ținându-se cu mâinile de cap. Imediat după incident, forțele de ordine și cei din echipa sa l-au escortat la vestiare. Într-una dintre filmări se observă că a fost vorba de un simplu accident, unui spectator de la nivel superior alunecându-i sticla de apă din rucsac, potrivit The Tennis Letter.

 

 

 

 