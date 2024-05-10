În timp ce sârbul semna autografe, pe culoarul dintre tribune, sârbul a fost lovit în cap de o sticlă și s-a prăbușit, ținându-se cu mâinile de cap. Imediat după incident, forțele de ordine și cei din echipa sa l-au escortat la vestiare. Într-una dintre filmări se observă că a fost vorba de un simplu accident, unui spectator de la nivel superior alunecându-i sticla de apă din rucsac, potrivit The Tennis Letter.
The tournament released a video showing that Novak Djokovic was hit on the head by accident.— The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 10, 2024
The bottle slipped from a fan’s backpack.
Just a very unfortunate, unlucky situation. ❤️🩹
(via @InteBNLdItalia)
pic.twitter.com/5LIzzWZpMS
The @InteBNLdItalia team showcases a video showing that the Djokovic case was ‘’an accident’. #Djokovic pic.twitter.com/IX6T4ihEVK— Tennis Majors (@Tennis_Majors) May 10, 2024