În timp ce sârbul semna autografe, pe culoarul dintre tribune, sârbul a fost lovit în cap de o sticlă și s-a prăbușit, ținându-se cu mâinile de cap. Imediat după incident, forțele de ordine și cei din echipa sa l-au escortat la vestiare. Într-una dintre filmări se observă că a fost vorba de un simplu accident, unui spectator de la nivel superior alunecându-i sticla de apă din rucsac, potrivit The Tennis Letter.

The tournament released a video showing that Novak Djokovic was hit on the head by accident.



The bottle slipped from a fan’s backpack.



Just a very unfortunate, unlucky situation. ❤️‍🩹



(via @InteBNLdItalia)

