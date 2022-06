Potrivit NEXTA, Ahmetov este proprietarul unor întreprinderi metalurgice din Donbas, inclusiv faimoasei uzine Azovstal, care a fost distrusă de ruși. El cere compensații pentru pierderile sale.

#Ukrainian billionaire Rinat #Akhmetov filed a lawsuit against #Russia at the @ECHR_CEDH.



Akhmetov is the owner of metallurgical enterprises in #Donbass, including the famous #Azovstal plant, which was destroyed by the #Russians. He demands compensation for his losses.