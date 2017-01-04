Top 10 cele mai piratate filme din 2016! Supereroii, la mare căutare

Filmele cu supereroi sunt în topul celor mai piratate filme din 2016.
Lungmetrajul „Deadpool”, regizat de Tim Miller, cu Ryan Reynolds în rol principal, ocupă prima poziţie în top 10, devansând producţiile „Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” şi „Captain America: Civil War”, scrie Go4it.
Iată un top 10 al celor mai piratate filme în 2016, potrivit The Guardian:
1. Deadpool
2. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
3. Captain America: Civil War
4. Star Wars The Force Awakens
5. X-Men Apocalypse
6. Warcraft
7. Independence Day: Resurgence
8. Suicide Squad
9. Finding Dory
10. The Revenant
