Top 10 cele mai piratate filme din 2016! Supereroii, la mare căutare

Astăzi, la 12:57 Sursă: REALITATEA.NET

Filmele cu supereroi sunt în topul celor mai piratate filme din 2016.

Lungmetrajul „Deadpool”, regizat de Tim Miller, cu Ryan Reynolds în rol principal, ocupă prima poziţie în top 10, devansând producţiile „Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” şi „Captain America: Civil War”, scrie Go4it.

Iată un top 10 al celor mai piratate filme în 2016, potrivit The Guardian: 

1. Deadpool

2. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

3. Captain America: Civil War

4. Star Wars The Force Awakens

5. X-Men Apocalypse

6. Warcraft

7. Independence Day: Resurgence

8. Suicide Squad

9. Finding Dory

10. The Revenant

 

 

                                             

Citeşte totul despre: Batman, captain america, deadpool, filme

