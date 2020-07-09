Coronavirus - România: 30789 de cazuri confirmate

Vezi mai multe detalii
  1. Realitatea.net
  2. EXTERN

Liberty Hub - Defending the West with Mike and Ana about the Christian pillars

Thursday, 09 July 2020, 21:25 Sursă: Realitatea.net

Dr Mihail Neamtu & Ana Pacuraru join the worldwide Conservative movement with philosophical arguments and a moral perspective rooted in their firsthand knowledge of Communism. The Eastern European history of suffering and resistance against totalitarianism can truly inspire the world and reawaken the nations\" thirst for freedom.

We see liberty as the most important gift in life. We love America, we cherish the monuments of Europe, and we reject all forms of censorship, violence, and collectivism. We promote religious freedom, the virtues of the free markets, national sovereignty, as well as a culture centered around life, family values, and human flourishing. We provide the younger generation with weapons that critical in the battle against the neo-Marxist, transhumanist ideologies of today. Join now today our conservative Renaissance! #LibertyHub

Citeste totul despre:

Liberty HubMike Neamtu

Vezi mai multe

Alte articole din: EXTERN
coronavirus Foto: Pixabay.com
Încă un președinte de stat are coronavirus - Anunțul a fost făcut de autorități
5 ore 40 min
Coronavirus. Peste 7.000 de cazuri. Viața publică închisă în Germania, pe o perioadă nedeterminată
Un angajat al guvernului german, suspectat de spionaj în favoarea Egiptului
8 ore 42 min
Angajaţii de la morgă, ÎNGROZIŢI. Ce au descoperit când au vrut să facă autopsia unui cadavru
Scandal MONSTRU la cel mai mare Institut de Anatomie european! Acuzații de comerț și trafic de cadavre umane
9 ore 6 min
Proteste violente în Grecia, polițiști incendiați, manifestanți dispersați cu gaze (sursa foto: epa-efe / ana-mpa / Kostas Tsironis)
VIDEO Proteste violente în Grecia, poliția a intervenit cu gaze lacrimoge, protestatarii au incendiat forțe de ordine
11 ore 43 min
Stiri Realitatea
Președintele Braziliei, dat în judecată de jurnaliști pentru că i-a expus riscului de contaminare cu Covid-19
09 July 2020
VIDEO Noi proteste la Belgrad și în alte orașe din Serbia, pe fondul crizei COVID
VIDEO Noi proteste la Belgrad și în alte orașe din Serbia, pe fondul crizei COVID
09 July 2020
Alte articole din: EXTERN
Stiri Realitatea
Italia interzice accesul cetățenilor din 13 de țări. "Nu putem pune în pericol eforturile italienilor", spune ministrul Sănătății
09 July 2020
Donald trump, alături de Michael Cohen
Fostul avocat personal al lui Donald Trump, reținut de poliție
09 July 2020
Stiri Realitatea
SUA: Biden promite 5 milioane de locuri de muncă și un plan de redresare economică de 700 de miliarde de dolari
09 July 2020
Stiri Realitatea
Ministrul Finanțelor din Irlanda, Paschal Donohoe, ales președinte al Eurogrup
09 July 2020
Stiri Realitatea
Percheziții la sediul Administrației Prezidențiale din Sofia. Un consilier și un secretar prezidențial, ARESTAȚI
09 July 2020
Stiri Realitatea
Park Won-soon, primarul capitalei sud-coreene Seul, găsit mort. Poliția nu exclude sinuciderea
09 July 2020