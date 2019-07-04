O cântăreață celebră a fost deportată din Iran

Joss Stone

Cântăreața britanică Joss Stone susține că a fost deportată din Iran, țară unde nu sunt permise spectacolele artistice susținute de o femeie singură.

Într-o postare făcută pe Instagram, Joss Stone spune că are inima "zdrobită" după ce a fost deportată din Iran.

Cantareata britanică de soul nu a fost crezută de autoritățile iraniene când le-a declarat că nu are de gând să cânte în țara islamică.

Joss Stone s-a remarcat în ultima perioadă prin faptul că a avut curajul de a ține mici concerte în țări ca Siria sau Coreea de Nord.

Planul cântăreței de 32 de ani este de a cânta în fiecare țară din lume, potrivit Sky News.

Turneul mondial al lui Joss Stone a fost dat peste cap de regimul de la Teheran. În videoclipul de pe Instagram ea a spus: "Ei bine, am ajuns în Iran, am fost reținuți și apoi am fost deportați. Le-am spus că nu încerc să schimb politica țărilor pe care le vizitez și nici nu doresc să pun în pericol pe alții".