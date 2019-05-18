Mia Khalifa, imagini șocante după operația la sâni

Cunoscuta Mia Khalifa scoate la iveală imagini după ce și-a operat sânii. Intervenția a avut loc ca urmare a unui incindent la hockei.
Khalifa, 26 de ani, a suferit intervenția la o clinică din Los Angeles. După explozia sânului, ea a avut probleme serioase și a suferit infecție.
Pe Instagram ea a scris că uneori lucrurile arată urât.
Ea și-a avertizat fanii asupra imaginilor postate.
(Link in my bio for the YouTube video) You can say anything you want about me and my decisions, but one thing that no one can argue is my transparency on social media. I don’t hide behind filters or make things out to be better than they are. Sometimes things are ugly, and bloody, and boring, and covered in hormonal breakouts, but that is life and I will always embrace it. This was my decision behind sharing my surgery journey with @drjaycalvert, I could go on and on about what he did to fix my hockey puck breast injury, but i won’t because I could never be as eloquent as he is, just watch the video for yourself. WARNING: Extremely graphic, and not for the faint of heart. We shared as much of the actual surgery as YouTube terms and conditions would allow. I just want to say a quick thank you to @drjaycalvert and his team at @roxspanb and especially @jolene_aesthetics_roxspa for making my recovery so easy, checking in with me every day, and welcoming me with smiles and laughs whenever I came in to the office ♥️ You guys embody “team work,” thank you so much for everything you did for me. And thank you to my caretakers: @jerfsolo, @robertsandberg, and @katarina.sophie. I’m sorry for the things I said when I was on Oxy and hadn’t pooped in 6 days. I love y’all.
