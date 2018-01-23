Lista nominalizărilor la premiile Oscar 2018

Premiile OSCAR se vor decerna în această noapte. LISTA COMPLETĂ A NOMINALIZĂRILOR

Au fost dezvăluite nominalizările la Premiile Oscar din 2018. Pe listă se regăsesc filmele Dunkirk, The Shape of Water și Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, dar și actori precum Thymothee Chalamet, Daniel Day-Lewis și Denzel Washington.

Mai Jos puteți citi lista completă cu nominalizările la Oscar 2018.

Cel mai bun actor în rol principal: Thymothee Chalamet, Daniel Day-Lewis, Daniel Kaluuya, Gary Oldman, Denzel Washington



Cea mai bună actriță în rol principal: : Sally Hawkins, Frances McDormand, Margot Robbie, Saoirse Ronan, Meryl Streep



Cea mai bună actriță într-un rol secundar: Mary J. Blige, Allison Janney, Lesley Manville, Laurie Metcalf, Octavia Spencer



Cel mai bun actor într-un rol secundar: Christopher Plummer, Willem Dafoe, Woody Harrelson, Richard Jenkins, Sam Rockwell



Cel mai bun regizor: Dunkirk, Get Out, Lady Bird, Phanton Thread, The Shape of Water



Cel mai bun scenariu: Beauty and The Beast, Dunkirk, Darkest Hour, The Shape of Water, Blade Runner 2049



Cea mai bună imagine: Blade Runner 2049, Dunkirk, Darkest Hour, Mudbound, The Shape of Water

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: Blade Runner 2049, Guardians Of the Gualaxy Volume 2, War for The Planet of The Apes, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Kong: Skull Island

Cel mai bun scurt metraj: The Eleven O'clock, My Nephew Emmet, Watu Wote: All Of Us, The Silent Child, DeKalb Elementary



Cea mai bună animație: The Boss Baby, The Breadwinner, Cocoa, Ferdinand, Loving Vincent

Cel mai bun scenariu original: Get Out, Lady bird, The Shape of Water, 3 billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri, The Big Sick



Cel mai bun film străin: The Insult (Liban), Loveless (Rusia), Of body and Soul (Ungaria), The square (Suedia)