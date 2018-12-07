eMAG. 5 ultrabookuri la reducere din campania de Mos Craciun

Cel mai mare retailer online, de pe piata romaneasca, eMAG, ofera clientilor sai reduceri magice, la o gama variata de produse. Campania de Mos Craciun se numeste eMAGIA Sarbatorilor, Gaseste darurile potrivite pentru cei dragi. Am cautat si noi in desaga Mosului si iata ce reduceri am gasit la ultrabookuri:
Toata oferta campaniei de sarbatori la ultrabookuri poate fi consultata aici.
1. Ultrabook KRUGER&MATZ Explore 1401, Intel Core M-5Y10c, 4 GB RAM, IPS Full HD, SSD, Windows 10, Aluminum body, culoare Silver, pretul este redus cu 23%. Vezi oferta aici
2. Ultrabook ASUS VivoBook S15 S510UQ-BQ202 cu procesor Intel® Core™ i7-7500U 2.70 GHz, Kaby Lake, 15.6", Full HD, 4GB, 1TB, nVIDIA GeForce 940MX 2GB, Endless OS, Gold Metal, redus cu 17 %. Pret aici
3. Ultrabook Dell Latitude E7450 cu procesor Intel® Core™ i7-5600U, 2.60GHz, Broadwell™ , 14", Full HD, 8GB, 256GB SSD, Intel® HD Graphics 5500, Microsoft Windows 7 Pro 64biti, redus cu 47%. Atentie! Produs resigilat. Pret aici
4. Ultrabook HP Spectre Pro 13 G1 cu procesor Intel® Core™ i5-6200U 2.30GHz, Skylake™, 13.3", Full HD, 8GB, 256GB SSD, Intel® HD Graphics, Microsoft Windows 10 Pro, Black. Vezi oferta aici
5. Ultrabook Lenovo ThinkPad 13 Gen 2 cu procesor Intel® Core™ i7-7500U pana la 3.50 GHz, Kaby Lake, 13.3", Full HD, IPS, 8GB, 256GB SSD, Intel HD Graphics 620, FPR, Microsoft Windows 10 Pro, Black. Oferta aici
