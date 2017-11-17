Black Friday Cel.ro. Laptopuri la reduceri demențiale

Black Friday Cel.ro. Dacă sunteți în căutarea unui laptop în perioada aceasta trebuie să studiați ofertele de la Cel.ro de Black Friday. Iată câteva dintre cele mai atractive reduceri laptopuri de zilele acestea.
Black Friday Cel.ro. Întreaga listă reduceri laptopuri Cel.ro o găsiți AICI.
Black Friday Cel.ro. Laptop HP 250 G5, 15.6 inch LED, Intel Core i5-6200U, video dedicat AMD Radeon R5-M430 2GB, RAM 4GB (1x4GB) 2133 DDR4, HDD 1TB 5400RPM, DVD/-RW, Card-reader, Boxe DTS Studio Sound, Camera Web HD VGA, LAN 10/100/1000, WLAN Intel 3165 ac 1x1, Bluetooth 4.2, Porturi: 1xUSB3.0/ 2xUSB2.0/ 1xVGA/ 1xHDMI/ 1xRJ-45/ Audio line, Baterie 4 Celule, Tastatura standard.
Laptop Dell Inspiron 5558, 15.6 inch LED, Intel Core i3-5005U Processor (3M Cache, 2.00 GHz), Video dedicat NVIDIA GeForce 920M 2GB, RAM 4GB, 128GB Solid State Drive, DVD+/-RW, Card- reader, Boxe cu Waves MaxxAudio, Bluetooth 4.0, No Fingerprint Reader, Porturi: 1xHDMI/ 1xUSB3.0/ 2xUSB2.0/ 1xRJ-45/ Kensington Lock, adaptor 65W, Baterie 4 celule, Tastatura standard, culoare neagra, Greutate 2.45Kg.
Laptop Asus X540LA-XX265D Intel Core i3-5005U 500GB 4GB DVDRW.
Black Friday Cel.ro. Reduceri laptopuri. Oferte și la Asus
Black Friday Cel.ro. Laptop Asus N751JK-T7085P, 17.3 FHD (1920x1080), IPS, antirelfexie, LED-Backlight, Intel Core i7-4710HQ, video dedicat nVidia GTX-850 4GB DDR3, RAM 8GB DDR3L 1600MHz, HDD 1TB 7200rpm, card reader 2-in-1, Bluetooth 4.0, Porturi: 4xUSB 3.0/ 1xRJ45/ 1xHDMI/ 1xMini Display Port/ 1xHeadphone-out, Audio combo jack, adaptor 120W, Tastatura full size, iluminata, integrated NumPad, Windows 8.1 Professional, Office 2013.
Asus ROG GL752VW-T4015D Intel Core Skylake i7-6700HQ 1TB 8GB GTX960M 4GB FullHD. Fiind echipat cu procesoare pana la Intel Core i7 quad-core de a 6-a Generatie si placi video dedicate NVIDIA GeForce GTX cu suport pentru Microsoft DirectX 12, ROG GL752 este facut pentru jocuri si perfect pentru creativitate. Experimenteaza orice joc si ruleaza orice aplicatie, oricat de ridicate ar fi cerintele tale in ceea ce priveste claritatea imaginilor si performanta grafica.
Black Friday Cel.ro. Reduceri laptopuri. Oferte Lenovo și HP
Black Friday Cel.ro. HP 250 G5, 15.6 inci LED HD SVA Anti-Glare slim (1366x768), Intel Celeron N3060 (1.6GHz), video integrat Intel HD Graphics, RAM 4GB (1x4GB) 1600 DDR3L, HDD 500GB 5400RPM, DVD+/-RW, Card- reader, Boxe DTS Studio Sound, Camera Web VGA, Porturi: 1xUSB3.0/ 2xUSB2.0/ 1xVGA/ 1xHDMI/ 1xRJ-45/ Audio line, Adaptor 45W, Baterie 3 celule, Tastatura standard, Culoare neagra.
Black Friday Cel.ro. Lenovo IdeaPad 100-15IBD, Intel Core i3-5005U, capacitate de stocare 500GB, memoria RAM 4GB, sistem de operare Windows 10.
